AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $715,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,591 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 9,121,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,533. The company has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

