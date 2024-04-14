AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,620,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 21,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 27.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.9 %

ASTS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,213. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 934,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

