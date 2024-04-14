Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.36 ($0.03), with a volume of 72,553 shares traded.

Ascent Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.02.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

