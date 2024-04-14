Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.