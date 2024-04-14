ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.22. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 13,890 shares.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
About ARC Group Worldwide
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Group Worldwide
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.