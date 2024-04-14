Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,614,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,545,000 after buying an additional 91,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

