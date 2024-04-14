Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

