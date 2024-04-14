Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 376,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $37,753,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after buying an additional 474,218 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IONQ stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

