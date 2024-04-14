Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 2.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

