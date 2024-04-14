Aquila Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCI opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

