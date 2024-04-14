Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys 196,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas makes up approximately 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lithium Americas worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.5 %

LAC opened at $7.08 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

