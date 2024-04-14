Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

