Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

