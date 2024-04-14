Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires 148,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

