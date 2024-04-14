Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

