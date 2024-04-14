AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Update

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,650,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 22,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $75.57 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

