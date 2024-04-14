Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

AMAT opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.64. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 224,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

