Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 155,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.