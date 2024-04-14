APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Down 2.0 %

APA opened at $33.72 on Thursday. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.