Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.50).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.62) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,266 ($28.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,895.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,635.58. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,336 ($29.57). The stock has a market cap of £22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,382.09, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,328.36%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

