Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,500 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 567,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Shares of AAUKF opened at $27.44 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,090.55%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

