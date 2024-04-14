Analyzing Vericity (VERY) & The Competition

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vericity to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.95% 12.51% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vericity and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.69 Vericity Competitors $21.47 billion $1.35 billion -23,632.86

Volatility & Risk

Vericity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s peers have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vericity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 323 2132 1900 67 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Vericity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vericity peers beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc.

