Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $266.33

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $98,690,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

