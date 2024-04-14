Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Price Target at $125.67

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.37%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

