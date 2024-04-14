Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $61.67

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

