Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $84.17

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after acquiring an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palomar by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 256,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $9,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

