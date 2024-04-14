Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $49.78

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,154,532.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,547,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,154,532.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,547,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,874. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intapp by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.