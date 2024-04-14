Analysts Set Expectations for Edison International’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Edison International by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

