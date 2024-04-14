Analysts Offer Predictions for Cascades Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cascades in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.80.

TSE:CAS opened at C$9.34 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.02. The firm has a market cap of C$940.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

