American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

