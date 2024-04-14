American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.35.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

