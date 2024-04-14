American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 477,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.