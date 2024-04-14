Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,142 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DOX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 493,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,144. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.