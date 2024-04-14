Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.18. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.