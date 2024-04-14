Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.