Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUI. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,157,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,715,000 after purchasing an additional 723,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.65. 111,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,728. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

