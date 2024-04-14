AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.51 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

