AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.