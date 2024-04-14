AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 61,337 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

