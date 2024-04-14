AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 6,852 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

PBR opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

