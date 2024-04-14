AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,858 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

