AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

