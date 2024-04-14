AlphaQ Advisors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,434,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,756,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

AVSC opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $459.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.