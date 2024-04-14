AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in CGI by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of CGI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

