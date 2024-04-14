AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $251.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.71 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.