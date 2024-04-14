AlphaQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $234.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
