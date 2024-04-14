AlphaQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,174,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,707 shares of company stock worth $29,533,927. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

