AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

