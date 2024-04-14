AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.