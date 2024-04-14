Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $175.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $160.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 64,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

